BY SOLA OGUNDIPE

Scientists at Trinity College Dublin have announced a significant advance in our understanding of epilepsy, as they have identified a potential method of preventing damaging seizure activity, according to research, published in Nature Communications.

Epilepsy is a chronic central nervous system (CNS) disorder affecting approximately 1 percent of the population and 50 million people worldwide. It is characterized by recurrent, spontaneous seizures caused by disrupted electrical activity in the brain.

While the brain accounts for just 2 percent of human body mass, it expends almost 20 percent of the body’s daily energy production. In order to maintain this high energy demand brain cells are nourished by an intricate network of capillaries that forms the so-called blood-brain barrier (BBB). Such is the extent of these capillaries, we estimate that every brain cell is essentially nourished by its own capillary.

Fundamentally, it is the disruption to the integrity of these capillaries and the BBB that the Trinity scientists believe is a key driver of seizure activity in humans. Promisingly though, their new research shows that restoring that integrity can prevent seizures.

READ ALSO: Experts call for closer ties to fight kidney disease

Dr. Matthew Campbell, Associate Professor in Trinity’s School of Genetics and Microbiology, said: “Our findings suggest that designing medicines aimed at stabilising the integrity of blood vessels in the brain may hold promise in treating patients who are currently non-responsive to anti-seizure medications.

“This work represents one of the first conclusive studies that pinpoint a key feature of seizures that have to date not been studied in great molecular detail.”

The scientists were able to show that BBB disruption was a key driver of seizure activity. Added to this, they were able to show that restoring BBB integrity could prevent seizures — and it is this finding that holds real potential in moving the discoveries closer to real and meaningful therapy.

Dr. Chris Greene, Postdoctoral research fellow and first author of the study, added:”We are excited about the potential our findings hold for advancing the field of epilepsy research as well as other neurological conditions. In fact, stabilizing the integrity of blood vessels in the brain could have relevance for a wide range of other diseases and we are just at the beginning of the process in driving the research forward.”