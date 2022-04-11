Convener, Mrs Julie Oge-Shaka flanked by Mrs Ronke Oyelakin, President, Lagos Child Protection Network, Funmi Ajumobi and Rowland Ogie

Funmi Ajumobi

Proprietress of Patlian school in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos, Mrs Julian Oge-Shaka has charged school owners to create awareness in their schools and communities on the need to end violence against women and girls.



In a workshop organised at the Patlian group of schools compound at Aga community in Ikorodu, Oge-Shaka said as a caregiver, she has seen children going through a lot of abuse due to their parents negligence and felt if there was avenue for the parents to be enlightened, they would know that every abuse is a violation of human rights and this would reduce the emotional trauma children go through that leads to low performance in their academics.



“We have seen parents leave their children alone at home for weeks and no one to care for them. This is abuse as they left at the mercy of perpetrators of evil against them. It calls for quick intervention”.



Shaka noted that through the speakers invited, a lot of areas have been touched as the questions and answers section showed that parents are now more enlightened to want to end violence of all sorts against women and children in their homes and communities.



“Parents are now ready to speak out and ready to take steps to stop violence against them unlike before that they were afraid and continued to suffer in silence.

Shaka advised schools especially proprietress of other schools in attendance to go back to their schools and communities to create awareness on the importance of ending violence against women and girls.



She also encouraged schools who want to join her to expand the awareness to end every forms of violence against women and children to do so in the interest of the children, adding that government alone cannot do it.



The president, Child Protection Network, Lagos chapter, Mrs Aderonke Oyelakin impressed by what the school did, said there was need for every school to key in to by organizing seminars to ensure their children and parents were well informed on child abuse prevention and response.



Advising the teachers and the parents present, Oyelakin said God intentionally put these children in their care knowing they are capable of taking care of them. “It is your responsiyybilities to ensure their rights are protected in schools, communities and at home. Anything that can cause pain to them either physically, emotionally, sexually or materially even psychologically as a result of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect should be avoided”.



Oyelakin also noted that Lagos State is zero tolerance to any forms of abuse to children and advised teachers and parents to avoid perpetrating abuse against children because every perpetrator, whether physical, sexual, emotional will face the wrath of law.



The Child Protection Network flyers were shared amongst parents, teachers and children to read for more details and telephone numbers were given to them to report any form of abuse



Speaking on “protecting the emotional stability of the girl child”, Mrs Funmi Ajumobi, Vanguard Assistant Woman Editor said every child needs emotional stability to stay alive and fulfil God given purpose on earth. She noted that adolescent girls go through a lot personally but parents or guardian positive words and actions would build their trust, respect and self-esteem.



Ajumobi noted that it is easy for parents to identify their child’s physical needs: nutritious food, warm clothes when it’s cold, bedtime at a reasonable hour, but a child’s mental and emotional needs may not be as obvious.

She highlighted five critical needs of every child that every parent must note to make their wards emotionally sound; treating them with kindness and courtesy, valuing their feelings, opinions and ideas, making them feel appreciated and useful, feeling cared for and safe and inclusion which makes them feel connected to others.



“Love your children and consciously avoid everything that can lead to emotional abuse. Love, security and acceptance should be at the heart of family life and show them that your love does not depend on their accomplishments.” She added