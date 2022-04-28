Save Esanland from killer-herdsmen, Mabel Oboh urges Obaseki

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in Edo State 2020 governorship election, Mabel Oboh, has called on Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to secure Esanland from killer-herdsmen.

Oboh said the marauding herders were operating without fear, wondering if there is a deliberate attempt to wipe out her people.

Oboh made her points when some indigenes if Esan South-East local government of the state said they were starving, as they could no longer go to their farms for fear of either being killed, raped or abducted.

According to her, “I suggest Governor Godwin Obaseki work with the community heads to ensure the safety of every community.

“This can be achieved by training and properly funding community policing. With proper protection these innocent farmers can go about their daily farming without fear of being, raped, maimed or killed.

“This has gone way too far. This a matter of urgency.

“I plead with Obaseki to save the voiceless Esan land farmer from further killings and humiliation. I weep with my people.

“We are predominantly agrarian in Esan. This is the period we do our planting.

“Right now if farmers cannot go to their farms, farming is looming.

“Now, it’s not as if we have been lying down helpless. They set up ‘Atalakpa’ security team.

“I’m begging Governor Obaseki to key into this community policing system and rescue my people.”

Oboh said the governor was doing well in other sectors, urging him not to neglect her people’s security.

“Governor Obaseki should heed our cry, fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book,” Oboh added.