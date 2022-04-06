… says party has shown readiness to win and rescue Nigeria in 2023

Earl Osaro Onaiwu, founding DG of PDP Governors Forum and Director-General of Saraki Presidential Campaign, has on Wednesday commended the zoning committee of the PDP as headed by the governor of Benue state, Dr. Samuel Ortom over the decision to throw the PDP presidential ticket for 2023 open to all aspirants regardless of zone.

“Indeed, the decision of the committee to jettison zoning of the presidential election is timely and historic. It affirms my strong belief that, the PDP remains the only party that puts national interests as its top priority, Earl Onaiwu noted.

The campaign DG was quoted as saying “A few days ago, I argued on the need to jettison zoning at this material time in the history of our dear nation. These are perilous times in the existence of our country and we are in dire need of leaders with capacity and the wherewithal to rescue the country.

“I also challenged us as a people to take a microscopic view into the administration that was a product of zoning and see that such arrangements have never been of benefit to Nigeria, our beloved country. It has always been detrimental to growth and development of Nigeria,” Onaiwu added.

“Nigeria is currently on the brink as a result of failure of leadership. We have never had it this bad. The free fall of Naira, the ravaging insecurity in almost all parts of the country, mutual distrust as a people, and an economy in near-comatose. It is only patriotic to allow for competent hands to test their might in the primary election.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures and I want to believe that such measures that are critical to the sustainability of our country include throwing away any form of arrangement that would hinder people from taking the bold step of aspiring, courageously, to salvage the situation of our country.

“Once again, I want to congratulate my party, the PDP and its leaders, critical stakeholders and members for this historic decision to ignore the calls for zoning,” Onaiwu concluded