Sanicle, Fotokopy founders bag double award

By Chris Onuoha

Roxanne Stewart and Chaste Inegbedion have been honored with prestigious awards at the 1000 Shades of women’s “6th Tribute of Excellence Award” and “The President’s Volunteer Service Award” in collaboration with AmeriCorps against the backdrop of the 66th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66).

The duo, Roxanne and Chaste, Sweetheart Founders of Sanicle and Fotokopy were bestowed with the honors on Saturday, March 19th, 2022, in New York City, in recognition of their community intervention projects across Africa and America.

The President’s award is to recognize those who have demonstrated special achievement and distinguished public service.

The creation, ‘Sanicle’ aims to be the “Google” for Periods and has since raised $165,000 in a round of funding that values the fem-tech at $1M.

Inegbedion describes Sanicle as a Period Knowledge service company, adding that Sanicle’s innovative initiatives and campaigns that include The Period Passport Book, Period Genie game and the Period Genie Animated Short film are all produced to educate, raise awareness, and, most importantly, generate opportunities for dignified conversations about a young girl’s journey from menarche to menopause.

The innovation is a Plant-based Organic Period box, created by Sanicle, as an excellent solution for that time of the month that is kind to the planet and people, and it include items that help with symptoms that girls and women experience during menstruation.

In addition, this care box helps girls understand the benefits of plant-based period products. It also addresses specific period-related concerns such as painful, heavy, or irregular periods and self-care techniques.

While receiving the awards for their recognition on excellent innovations, Roxanne said, “It’s inspiring to think about the legacy surrounding the President’s Volunteer Service Award which began in 2003.

“The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.

“This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action too.

“And today, we can continue that legacy with our work at Sanicle to help end period poverty. In January 2021, we co-hosted the celebration of the MLK National Day of Service with speakers across the continents. We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many renowned awardees,” Roxanne explained.

“I also owe the immense gratitude to those who opened their pockets to support us as migrants to achieve this feat and to this community both for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to transition from the MDGs to the SDGs, from Padman Africa to Sanicle and a belief that it is time for men to look towards the future and the journey ahead of us to translate the promises of generation equality into implementation and impact in the lives of women and girls in all their diversity around the world.

‘The most often overlooked are the most important to listen to!’ And I couldn’t be prouder that we are doing this work together,” Inegbedion said.

“We are thrilled to present this awards to Chaste Inegbedion and Roxanne Stewart, who, together, have been selected because they are both strong leaders who empower the youths, help the underprivileged, and participate in the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ambassador Dior Fall, President 1000 Shades of Women.

Speaking further, Amb. Fall said; “They demonstrate excellence in Leadership and the highest standards of ethical conduct, integrity, civic, and social responsibility.

As you may know, many other businesses and individuals were also nominated, and because of the high caliber of the nominated individuals the Selection Committee deliberated long hours and considered all nominees, and the other recipients and you Ms. Stewart and Mr. Inegbedion are great leaders who exemplify ethical standards in leadership, heeded the call to social justice with Femtech leading to the creation of the Period Genie Game on Playstore; The Period Passport Book; and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world.”

Meanwhile, the fem-tech founder Inegbedion, is also a recipient of the Afrifamu Community Achievement Award and Manevia African Leadership Award for Social Innovation.

He lives in Harrisburg with his spouse, Roxanne Stewart who’s a banker, photographer, and publisher. The President Volunteer Service Award has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, America and through inclusive enterprise and active citizenship, to demand and secure better leadership.