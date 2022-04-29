A humanitarian-driven nongovernmental organisation, Sammylegend Foundation, has extended its charity gesture to northeast Nigeria.

The NGO visited an orphanage home located in Gombe, Gombe State, inside Tumfure Axis of the state capital.

The purpose of the visit was to celebrate the the kids at the New Covenant and Orphans Foundation.

The Founder, Sammylegend Foundation, Samson Ajobiewe explained that “Being a growing organisation, we have deemed it fit to dig out poorly financed orphanage homes and rehab centers, uncared widows and the aged irrespective of tribe or religious background, for there is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of his way to make life beautiful for others.

“There have been financial challenges, but we are going to stop at nothing to ensure that the less privileged gets attention and our next stop is to target widows above 60 years of age and make the every yuletide worthwhile for them sponsors and donors are welcomed all over the word.

“We intend to make it a monthly event so as to associate with different orphanage homes to impact their lives better. Charity is our concern and we should always remember that unless a life is lived for others, it’s not worth living,” Ajobiewe Samson said.

He added that “our goal is to replace orphanages with families for every child dreaming of home, we believe that together we can change the way we care for children and help them to get them into stable, loving, nurturing environments.

“Sammylegend Foundation as a growing foundation is poised to combat poverty and food inadequacies in the little way we can, we aim to increase our impact both directly on the ground through our sponsors and partner organisations and indirectly by influencing others to same and promoting best practices charity wise.”