Earlier this year, Salem Thabet Al-Awlaqi visited Ataq Hospital and Afia Hospital to pass on the best wishes of South Yemen’s President Commander Aidarous Al-Zubaidi to soldiers injured in the liberation of three districts in Baihan. In being sent to the hospital and praising the heroism of his men, Thabet Al-Awlaqi has confirmed his status as a rising star in Southern Yemen’s fight for freedom.

The situation in Yemen is as tragic as it is complex. The struggle for independence in Southern Yemen goes hand-in-hand with the rise of the Houthi rebels in the north but, at the same time, predates it. The area was ceded to the British by Sultan Muhsin Bin Fadi of Lahej in 1838, so the British could fight pirates in the Indian Ocean. From 1967 to 1990, Southern Yemen was a radical Marxist state until it merged with North Yemen to form Yemen.

It’s not been an easy road as soon after this unification, the Houthi rebels, who are Shia Muslims compared to the Sunnis of the south, rose in rebellion. This spiked in 2004 with the death of their leader, and in the 2010s, the rebels, with the aid of countries such as Iran and Syria, rose and captured much of the country, including Sanaa.

Southerners have been protesting for independence for much of Thabet Al-Awlaqi’s life. It began in 2007 and has grown since the Yemeni civil war started in 2015. They face both the forces of the Houthis and those loyal to deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh. In addition to this, they met the Hadi government.

Thabet Al-Awlaqi volunteered to defend his people when the invasion began by taking up arms. While he was wounded and captured by the Houthi invaders, he was released in June of that year and has since risen to the ranks of the Southern Movement.

His actions and charisma led him to be made a member of the Council of Southern Councilors within the Shabwa Governorate. As a young leader of the Southern Movement, Thabet Al-Awlaqi became a member of the Presidency of the Southern Transitional Council on May 11th, 2017, and an official spokesman of the council from 2017 to 2019.

Thabet Al-Awlaqi, as a leader of the Southern Yemeni Transitional Council, helped sponsor a meeting between the Yemeni army and the council. The meeting was arranged to help implement the Riyadh Agreement, signed on November 5. Thabet Al-Awlaqi went on to say that “the meeting at the coalition headquarters in Aden aims to end the existing tension” and that he appreciated “the keenness of the leadership of the Arab coalition to direct the battle towards the liberation of Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Sana’a and the rest of the northern cities.”

If one thing is clear, Thabet Al-Awlaqi cares very much about his people and their future. He is looking for both military and diplomatic solutions to the wars in Yemen and the freedom of his people. As a rising star within the country, he has a bright future and is one Southern Yemenis will turn to for peace and prosperity in the days ahead.