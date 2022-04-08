The former spokesperson for the STC in Yemen reports many successes during his elected role.

Salem Thabet Al-Awlaki has become a force to be reckoned with in the Southern Transitional Council.

This is one Yemeni politician who has shown the world that MPs can be just as tough as the soldiers in the streets – and long before the president of Ukraine started doing so. This is one politician who has shown us that politics and fighting are not mutually exclusive. A government should always retain its fighting spirit, ready to defend itself from those who would corrupt it.

Who is Salem Thabet Al-Awlaki?

Thabet’s story started when he was born in the Wadi Yashabam district under the Shabwa Governorate. He made a name for himself early in the Yemeni struggles. In March 2015, he joined the Southern Resistance to confront the Houthi invasion. He was still just a young man, and, during this time, the Houthi rebels captured him and held him prisoner. The Houthis released him in June of 2015, having suffered as a prisoner of the occupation for weeks. He received wounds in the conflict, was held by the enemy, and survived his captivity.

Thabet Al-Awlaki and the Southern Transitional Council

By 2017, only two short years later, Al-Awlaki had become a member of the Presidency of the Southern Transitional Council. The presidential body of this new governance came into effect after its announcement on May 11th, 2017. For the next two years, Al-Awlaki became a spokesperson for the council, offering advice and stances on everything from education to fighting. Although officially retired from this position in 2019, Thabet Al-Awlaki still has some sway with the council. Presumably, they know an excellent politician when they see one.

Thabet has encouraged the council’s political, social, cultural, and future roles since he was elected to the Southern board of councilors. He has fought for decades to advance the position of the people who live in the south, desiring equality and better prospects for his people. In his early days as a spokesperson, he created shockwaves by telling the world that the south wanted independence. He has adamantly refused the proposed links between the people of the south and terrorism, to the point that he backed the STC’s decisions to arrest the Reform Party of Aden back in his early career.

Years after partaking in the council, Al-Awlaki supports their decisions as a member of the Presidency. He has recently confirmed that he supports the local Shabwa authorities as they try to create an everyday life for their people. The most recent successes of the governate involved the liberation of three southern districts from the Houthi militia.

Over the years, the Transitional Council has had its work cut out to keep the Houthis in check. We should recognize their recent successes as a country taking back power from invaders. The rest of the world would do well to acknowledge these struggles as the fighting for the oppression of minority peoples. Al-Awlaki certainly won’t stop fighting, and neither will the STC.