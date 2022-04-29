In a new song titled “Ganja Riddim”, Nigerian singer Saint Keliz teams up with singer 1andy.

“Ganja Riddim” is a multi genre blended dancehall/afrobeat track that will put you in a big mood to stay active in all situations as a music lover.

Speaking about the song, Saint Keliz said, ‘Ganja Riddim is a burst of energy that will reignite the passion for listening to music about ganja(weed) we all stoners have been missing. The song is a well-thought-through effort that comes with a combination of various musical instruments such as the guitar, grand piano, synth, etc, it’s a heavy dose of afrobeats and dancehall that will leave the listeners itching to get to the music festivals.

“The idea of coming up with this song was inspired by 1andy and I was highly motivated to join him on this amazing project.”

Speaking further, Saint Keliz emphasized on the importance of creating “great” music for listeners.

“The zeal of making great music kept us going and I also thank JAH MOST HIGH for this talent. Furthermore, I must say, our mission to satisfy every taste of all music lovers makes us think highly of our listeners and that’s why we do our best to come up with great music,” he said.

Last year Saint Keliz’s career reached a major milestone, with his debut single “Moolah” hitting thousands of streams on Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Ganja Riddim is currently available on all streaming platforms.