… As SAFCO Pharma marks 6th Anniversary

By Chioma Obinna

As SAFCO Pharma recently marked its 6th Anniversary, the Vice-Chairman, Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and Distributors Association of Nigeria, PWDAN, Pharm. Ogeneochuko Omaruaye has identified holistic sanitisation of the pharmaceutical supply chain and proper regulation as major steps in ensuring a consistent flow of quality and affordable medicines across the country.

Omaruaye lamented that the growth of the wholesale distribution sector of the pharmaceutical supply chain is hampered by poor infrastructure, lopsided regulation, lack of political will on the part of the government, as well as unprofessional conduct on the part of the practitioners.

Omaruaye who spoke during a virtual event to mark the 6th anniversary of Safco Mega Solutions, a pharmaceutical and healthcare wholesale distribution pharmacy, in Lagos said an unending chaotic drug distribution that has promoted the circulation of fake, adulterated products, and treatment failures among others is a challenge of the mind, as against the general belief that chaotic drug distribution is being fueled by the open markets only.

On the 6th anniversary of SAFCO, Omaruaye who is also the Managing Director, of New Height Pharmaceuticals Limited, congratulated the company and commended the leadership style of the chief executive officer, Pharm. Bayo Afon, for sustaining the company despite the challenges it had encountered, especially at this critical period.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of discipline and tenacity of purpose displayed so far by the management team and staff of SAFCO in the last six years.

Also speaking, HR manager and Regulatory Affairs Officer, SAFCO, Pharm. Kayode Ayegbajeje, extolled the virtues of hard work and dedication which has seen the company become a force to reckon with in the pharmaceutical wholesale space in the country.

Ayegbajeje noted that the company has changed from what it was when it started, as there had been a great improvement, adding that he was impressed with the way and manner the company operates and the dedication of the staff which he said has contributed to what company has become. “The improvement is tremendous and it’s in conformity with the modern practices as people now book, order and make payment online, without having to come here physically, and our drivers, as well as our riders, are also on alert as they ensure that every order gets to its destination under 2 to 4 hours in Lagos.

On the peculiar challenges facing the business, he noted that the environment is chaotic, adding that the charlatans are smiling at the bank, while the professionals are at the receiving end.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Safco Mega Solution, Pharm. Adebayo Afon, who traced the genesis of the company to his desire to make a difference in wholesale pharmaceutical service and community practice thanked all those who have supported his vision, noting that even though it was not easy, he has remained undaunted in his resolve that things can be done right and professionally.

Afon, who was a former vice-chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Eti-Osa Zone, noted that he had been concerned about the challenge of an ineffective supply chain system, which he had traced to a monopolistic pricing system, delay in delivery, products hoarding, insufficient products and stiff market conditions imposed on pharmaceutical retailers in Nigeria, saying this had prompted the need start a wholesale line of business and, thus, SAFCO Mega Solutions was birthed.