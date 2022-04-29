RwandAir has marked it fourth year of direct flights from Kigali to Abuja, which began on April 27, 2018 on one of the carrier’s Boeing 737-800s.

In the four years of operating the route, RwandAir has flown more than 47,000 customers to and from Abuja.

Nigeria’s Country Manager Muhamud Wayiga said: “Nigeria is a hugely important market for RwandAir.

“So we are very happy to be celebrating four highly successful years of flying to Abuja, the country’s second city.

“Our flights have kept pace with customer demand, continue to offer fantastic connectivity to destinations across Africa and has strengthened business opportunities between Rwandans and Nigerians, who have greatly benefited from the visa-free policy.

“We thank all of our customers for choosing to fly with us on the route and are pleased to continue connecting these two great cities.”

RwandAir’s convenient schedule also allows for easy connections through Kigali and onto a wealth of destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety.

It also has one of the youngest fleets on the African continent with 12 aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330s.

RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.