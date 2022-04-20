Players from Russia and Belarus will not compete at this year’s Wimbledon as a result of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus who occupy the second spot (men) and fourth spot (women) respectively in World Tennis Rankings are the highest-ranked players affected.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in a statement said it had a responsibility to “limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible”.

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players.

“It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to Wimbledon.” It read

Sabalenka was a semi-finalist at last year’s edition, while Medvedev reached the fourth round.

Russian world number 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova – who called for the war to stop earlier this year – and 18th-ranked Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will also miss out.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev is eighth in the men’s standings, with compatriot Karen Khachanov 26th.

Only players are banned, which means coaches, umpires and physiotherapists can be involved in the tournament.

The Lawn Tennis Association has also banned Russian or Belarusian players from playing at any of the UK grass court tournaments.

They will all still be able to compete at the French Open, which begins in May.

Players from both countries have been allowed to compete on the tennis tour but not under their national flags.

Wimbledon runs from 27 June to 10 July.

