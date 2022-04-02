.

**As Sen. Adamu calls for support to enable him to end his Political career

By David Odama, LAFIA

THE Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi Saturday urged the new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to run inclusive governance and forgive those who may have wronged him.

This, the Speaker said, was to enable members of the party to contribute their quota to the development of the growth of the party and the country.

Balarabe Abdullahi gave the charge when he led APC members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on a congratulatory visit to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu in his residence in Keffi.

The Speaker, who represents Umaisha/ Ugya constituency said that they were at Adamu’s residence to congratulate and rejoice with him on his emergence as APC National Chairman adding that Adamu’s emergence was the will of God. because power comes from God.

” We are all your children and you are our father, we know your capacity and leadership qualities. We are here to assure you of our loyalty and support to succeed.

“I am not an adviser, I always come here to receive advice but today am here with my members and I want you to forgive those who might have wronged you, it is politics some may be here and some may be there but when the will of God manifest we unite and move together for peace and progress of our people and the State, “the Speaker said.

Responding, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu appreciated the Speaker and other members of the House for the visit.

While assuring the lawmakers of his readiness to carry members of the party along in order to ensure the victory of the party beyond 2023, Adamu urged APC members and other stakeholders of the party to continue to unite and work tirelessly for the victory of the party beyond 2023.

” I thank God Almighty and I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.

You are the voice of the people, part and parcel of the APC government. I need more of your support now than ever to succeed and to take the party to the greater height,” he said.

“This is my last card and I want to deliver and retired my political career so I need your support more than ever before so that our party will be greater than before, go and emphasize more on methodology, go and register more voters because this will also give your people more democratic dividends “

” There is no time to play, we must work hard, play the games by their roles especially now that the primary election is by the corner, so we can avoid every crisis associated with the primaries to the minimum “