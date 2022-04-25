Rudiger

By Emmanuel Okogba

Wantaway Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish giants, Real Madrid on a deal that would last till 2026.

Reports of Rudiger wanting to leave the club has increased in the past week before coach, Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Sunday.

Rudiger who has been phenomenal in defence for Chelsea this season reached a verbal agreement with the La Liga leaders and will move at the end of this season.

ALSO READ:

Tuchel had described the news as a ‘sad development’ considering the role the Germany international plays in the team. Rudiger was pivotal in Chelsea’s run to winning their second UEFA Champions League title last season under the management his compatriot.

“The agreement between Toni Rüdiger and Real Madrid has been reached on a four year deal, valid until June 2026. It’s matter of final details before signing the contracts. No official announcement before the end of the season, even if Toni will sign in May.” Football transfer news journalist, Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

Stalled Contract Offer

Rudiger was not willing to accept the club’s offer in the new contract he was given as his expectation was not met.

The 29-year-old currently earns around £100,000 a week, but could pocket more than double of that by moving on a free transfer to one of Chelsea’s European rivals.

The current sanctions placed on the club over Abramovich’s ties with Russia did not help the club’s bid to keep the defender who already, as it seems, have already made up his mind to continue playing his football somewhere else.

Vanguard News Nigeria