By Godfrey Bivbere

In its bid to fight against maternal and child health mortality, the Rotary Club of Canal Estate, District 9110, yesterday donated mosquito nets, delivery kits, sanitary pads and other items to pregnant women at the Isolo General Hospital in Lagos.

This is even as the club charged pregnant women not to patronise traditional birth attendants’.

Presenting the items to the pregnant women numbering over 100, President of the club, Rotarian Timi Dogbo, said that the donation of the items is one of the areas of concern of Rotary Club which is maternal and child health.

Dogbo charge the pregnant women to ensure that they only patronise the government hospital for their safety, noting that some women go to traditional birth attendants as a result of lack of funds to get the required delivery items.

According to her, “We are here for one of the areas of Rotary Club, which is maternal and child health, we are here to donate delivery kits and mosquito nets to the pregnant women.

“This is to help prevent infant mortality rate because you find out that some of the mother do not have money to buy these items, and because we do not want them to go to traditional birth attendants’; we decided to do this so that the pregnant women will come and delivery their babies in a government hospital.

“When these mothers go to the traditional birth attendants, and when there are complications which these traditional birth attendants cannot deal with it, it might lead to death which we do not want.

“We are doing this to encourage our mothers to always come to the hospital for antenatal care, take their drugs to ensure that they have safe delivery at the end of the day.

“We have examination gloves in there, under lay, like a disposable marking-touch for them, mucus extractors for the babies, we have name tags for the babies, sterile gauss swoop used during delivery for the mothers as well as mosquito nets to prevent malaria,” she concluded.