By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Secretary of Rotary club Effurun city centre, 9141, Delta state, Rotarian Crimson Chioma Ikpade has advised against bullying in schools, saying it’s a major impediment to smooth learning.

Speaking at her sensitization programme at Orhowhe Primary School, Ughelli south local government area, organized on peace building in collaboration with Rotary international, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO and institute for Economics ad Peace , she enjoined pupils and students in primary and secondary schools to report to their school management or parents and guardians when they are bullied in school.

“The programme falls within the Eight Pillars Of Peace of the Rotary International areas and it focuses on promoting peace-building and conflict prevention, having a good relationship with neighbours and

acceptance of the right of others “, Ikpade said .

She said the theme of her sensitization programme was : ” Bullying , a barrier to learning , “, adding that the essence of the programme was to sensitize school children against the negative act.

According to her, the sensitization programme would further promote peaceful co existence among persons from an early age.

Rotarian Ikpade took the school children through some sessions on imbibing values of peace at all times.

She donated writing materials to the pupils, appealing to them to shun acts of violence.

The children thanked her graciously for the peace building programme, saying they would also want to join the rotary as they grow up.

Rotarian Ikpade further commended teachers and management of the school for their effort in raising worthy leaders for the future . On the part of the school, the management expressed gratitude for the awareness programme.

A teacher , Mrs kpaladjo Tina, thanked her for the programme, noting that it was very informative.

” We learnt something new from the awareness Programme, it was enlightening and informative not only to the children but also the teachers. Now we understand that the usage insultive words is wrong”.

She later had a group photograph with the pupils and teachers of the school.