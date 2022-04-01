Roof of Oyo governor's office blown off in rainstorm

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

The roofs of Oyo State Governor’s Office and some shops at the Police Officers’ Wife Association, POWA, complex at Sango area in Ibadan, were blown off during a downpour on Thursday evening.

Investigation revealed that torrential rains, which started around 6p.m. and stopped around 7:30p.m wrecked havoc in the areas.

At press time, a top government competent source, who did not want his name in print, said the government had already taken proactive actions to fix the damages and forestall future occurrence.

READ ALSO: Oyo people’ve been scammed, APC cries out over Remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium

“You can see that government has already taken step to fix it.

“We will fix this tonight; you won’t see anything here tomorrow, if you come here,” the informed government source added.

At POWA, some of the traders, who spoke with Vanguard, said the natural disaster had affected their businesses terribly.

One of the traders, who craved for anonymity, said she lost a quantum of money to the unfortunate incident.

“The incident affected me and several others. I lost many things as a businessman and know others also lost huge amounts of money.

“This is not the right time for me to experience such terrible incident. May God help me,” she lamented.

Vanguard News