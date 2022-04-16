.

Doctor Tammy Wenike Danagogo is the Secretary to the Government of Rivers State. He was appointed to the position on June 10, 2019, by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Born in Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state, he attended Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema, Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, Nigerian Law School, Lagos, and the University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he obtained the West African School Certificate, WASC, in 1986, Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons) in 1990, Barrister at Law (B.L) in 1991, Master of Law (LL.M) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Rights and Dispute Settlement.

Danagogo is a distinguished lawyer and visionary leader with wide and varied experience in legal practice, politics, public administration and governance, the traits of which have been evident from his days at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology where he was the President of the Law Students Association from 1989 to 1990.

He started his legal practice in 1991 and flourished until 2004 when he was elected the Executive Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Council from April 2004 to May 2007. After his term as a council chairman, he returned to the classroom, this time, as a lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology in July 2007.

He later became the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs in Rivers State from November 2007 to May 2011; Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning from October 2011 to December 2013; and Minister of Sports/Chairman, National Sports Commission of the Federal Government of Nigeria from March 2014 to May 2015.

He is a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and has served in various capacities and committees of the party such as the State Legal Adviser from October 2001 to January 2004.

Danagogo is a recipient of several awards and honours, including the Special Presidential Commendation for Outstanding National Service which he received in 2015. He is a member of both the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the International Bar Association (IBA). A voracious reader and author, he has three academic research publications to his credit. He also loves football. He is a devout Christian and happily married with children.

