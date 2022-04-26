By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SENATOR Magnus Abe says beyond being son of Ogoni whose turn it is to produce next governor of Rivers state based on “fairness and justice”, he is most deserving of the 2023 governorship because he has requisite capacity and has never been found wanting in past political offices.

Abe asserted this on Tuesday in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area where the Gbenemene of Gokana, HRM King Festus Babari Bagia, offered him royal blessings on his mission to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abe who served as a Senator for Rivers South East Senatorial District, told the monarch, “Your Majesty, People have said several things, some making the argument that oh! you should be voted for or you should be put in office because of where you come from or it is the turn of your people and all that.

“Your Majesty, if that is the qualification, I stand here and say if we follow interest of justice, fairness, equity and what is right between people who live together, it is the turn of Ogoni people. But I am not here because I’m from Ogoni, I am here because a Rivers’ son.

ALSO READ:

“I am here because I have the experience, I am here because I have served the people of this state in various capacities and offices and I have never been found wanting.”

On the governance he reserves for Rivers people, the former NNPC board member declared, “I want to offer you the opportunity to have a government that will serve you before it serves anybody else, I have no godfather to report to.

“I have nobody that will tell me what to do, what we are agreeing today is between me and the people of Rivers State and I promise that if you give me the opportunity, I will stand by this contract till the very end.”

Amaechi camp’s aspirant denies agreeing to Tonye Cole consensus

Meanwhile, Sunday’s disclosure that 12 aspirants and 19 Rivers APC leaders loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, unanimously dumped their aspirations and endorsed billionaire investor, Pastor Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant of that camp has suffered credibility crisis as one of the aspirants denies conceding to such a pact.

Tekena Iyagba, one of the 12 aspirants’ in a statement through his 2023 Governorship Campaign Organisation yesterday affirmed that he is, “Still in the governorship race under APC and did not at any point agreed both in writing nor verbally to a consensus as being circulated in a release signed by George Tolofari who claims to be Co-ordinator of the Progressives Aspirants Forum.

The Iyagba team’s statement signed by its Spokesperson, Deborah Agbalama, added, “To this end our governorship aspirant is still proceeding to canvass for votes at upcoming APC Governorship Primaries .

“We state that his ambition is borne out the conviction that it’s time to distinguish politics from governance and make Rivers an urbanised and industrialised haven for residents and prospective investors.

“We appreciate the support so far and those who have reached out to us to be a part of His campaign train, urging them not be dissuaded by these speculations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria