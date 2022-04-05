Senator Magnus Abe

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SENATOR Magnus Abe had described as “premature ejaculation”, the excitements among members of Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the victory of Victor Giadom over former Rivers Attorney General, Worgu Boms in recent national convention election of APC Vice Chairman, South South.

Abe during a post convention gathering of his faction of Rivers APC in Port Harcourt, said yesterday that those in jubilation were bring delusional as the outcome of the convention has not changed anything over the trouble with Rivers APC.

Urging party faithful to be steadfast in support, Sen Abe asserted that, “We have passed this road several times. Each time there is a challenge in the party in Rivers, it’s either there is over jubilation on one side.

“We have been through that circle several times and nothing has changed. Why has nothing changed? Because it’s not over. We did not assemble here to struggle for South South Vice Chairman. The problem in APC Rivers is not because of South South Vice Chairman.

“I came back and saw the level of jubilation and celebration going on in the state, that they say they defeated Worgu Boms at the convention. I thought they said Worgu Boms was not a member of the party, I thought they said he would not contest. Someone who is not a member and you allow him to contest?

“When you get up, make yourself very happy and excited when nothing has happened, when you have done nothing, it’s called premature ejaculation. That’s exactly what is happening in the APC, here in Rivers. Nothing has happened and people are already making themselves happy.”

The former NNPC board member further queried, “They are going around telling people that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a successor. I’m a member of the APC and I tell you people that I’m not aware that Buhari has appointed anybody to be president and that’s not the plan of this party.

“The plan of the party is that members would be able to choose who would be flagbearer of our party and those who are serious are already furnishing their democratic credentials, going around looking for support and talking to party members.

“They are reaching out to leaders, stating their case, showcasing their contributions to the party, people who brought votes, who organized their people to bring votes and it’s on those votes that this party is built.

“You cannot be a person who didn’t bring votes, you’re not even organizing to be able to bring votes but you’re organizing with force to be the presidential candidate of the party, how will you be?”

Abe who said he is still consulting over Rivers 2023 governorship further said, “This whole thing you’re seeing in the country and in Rivers, within next four months everybody will know what’s going to happen in Nigeria and everybody should be prepared.”