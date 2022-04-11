By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State for the 2023 election are meeting in Port Harcourt.

The aspirants, who are of the riverine section of the state, an area where the APC has zoned its governorship ticket, are said to be meeting to settle for a censorship candidate.

It was gathered that seven persons following the decision of the party to zone its governorship ticket to the riverine have indicated an interest in the number one office in the state.

The aspirants had called for a crucial meeting to resolve among themselves who to present as a consensus candidate.

At press time, Michael West, Biokpomabo Awara, Tonye Princewill, Tonye Cole, Dakuku Peterside, Sokonte Davies and Dawari George, are already seated for the said meeting.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria