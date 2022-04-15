.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A Governorship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill has narrated how he escaped an assassination attempt in his Port Harcourt home.

Princewill, an ally of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi said the intruders invaded his home in the early hours of Friday.

According to him, the invaders also took away the hard drive of his Closed Circuit Television Cameras CCTV.

He said; “I can confirm that in the early hours of this morning my house was broken into. The target was clearly me, as the intruders headed straight for what they thought was my room, broke in and met my absence. Nothing of value was taken, except the hard drive of the CCTV recorder, which leads me to conclude, that they had only one objective. My elimination.

“I want to thank God that the devil is a liar and His children will always be protected. Thankfully I am well and nobody in my household was hurt, but this is a stark reminder that the 2023 political season has started and those who can not win on the field, will seek other ways to attain power. It may have worked in the past, but not here and not now.

“Let me assure my well-wishers and my supporters that this incident has not deterred me, rather it has made me more committed to their cause. A more peaceful Rivers state, where all can sleep with both eyes closed and our youths can engage in meaningful activities, that can put food on their family’s tables. Brick house is still our destination.

“We are clearly a threat to someone. That person and their group of persons will soon be exposed. In the meantime, I ask for your prayers and your support and some privacy. Any additional detail we have will be released to you via the security agencies. Let them do their jobs. Men from the security agencies are currently on the scene and I have every confidence that justice will be done”.

