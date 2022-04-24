By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE die is cast for a grudge factional battle between Sen Magnus Abe and Pastor Tonye Cole in the primaries to determine All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 governorship flag bearer for Rivers state.

The leadership of Rivers APC under grip of its Leader and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and others leaders loyal to him had Saturday in Abuja impressed on 12 other aspirants, all of Riverine extraction, to support a repeat of the Ameachi’s 2019 preference for billionaire investor, Tonye Cole, as consensus candidate.

The development comes days after Abe declaration to run for the 2023 party ticket was unanimously adopted by Abe led separatist camp of River APC chaired by former Rivers lawmaker, Golden Chioma.

Former Rivers Transport Commissioner, George Tolofari, who has been the arrowhead at building consensus for a Amaechi camp’s flag bearer had in the aftermath of the Abuja endorsement of Cole asserted that other aspirants outside their fold were free to face Cole in a probable party primaries.

Tolofari asserted, “Yesterday 19 leaders of our dear party met in Abuja with the 13 aspirants and unanimously adopted Tonye Cole as consensus candidate for the Riverine-Ijaw aspirants to face any other aspirant that may wish to contest the party primaries on the APC”

Abe in response to Amaechi camp’s choice of Cole, stated Sunday that, “I am a democrat. If there is a fair, just process by which our people take a decision and it is not me, I will respect that decision. But if people go and gather and do kangaroo and say it is this person or that person, I will not agree.

“For APC to succeed in this state, we must show a clear, transparent and honest process by which everybody who is entitled to genuinely have a say. If they cooked up a process and you think that process will crown a king, you will end up with a king that will never be crowned.”