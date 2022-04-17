By Egufe Yafugborhi

SENATOR Magnus Abe on Sunday joined the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for 2023 governorship election in Rivers state with a caveat to reject any “haphazard primaries”.

Abe in a declaration for governor he made in B-Dere community, Gokana Local Government Area, during inauguration of the executive committee of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATS-V) in the area, said he would accept only a free, fair and equitable process should he lose the ticket.

He asserted that any plan cooked up by anyone in the APC to exclude him from clinching the governorship ticket would amount to excluding the teeming members of the party in the state and bound to fail.

The former Senator representing Rivers South East senatorial district further stressed that no riverine candidate anointed or known by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is needed as governor come 2023, as no single individual can decide for Rivers people who becomes governor.