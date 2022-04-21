Bobby Blaine is set to release his first single of the year, titled Looney. The debut song will be available on all digital platforms from tomorrow. The Afrobeats singer and songwriter has been in the studio working and is finally ready to share the song with the world.



As an emerging act, Bobby Blaine has spent a lot of time experimenting with his sound, refining his music to make it appeal to listeners. He is poised to take on the world and showcase his God-given talent globally.



Looney is a mid-tempo Afropop song with groovy percussion and chill bassline. The song highlights Bobby Blaine’s romantic intentions towards a particular lady. He employs catchy lyrics and melodic ad-libs to give the song a distinct flavour.

