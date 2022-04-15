Don Jazzy

By Joy Mazoje

Nigeria’s number one record label boss Don Jazzy CEO of Marvin Record, has reacted to the ongoing rumour trending on social media over the alleged breakup between singer Rihanna and her boyfriend A$ap Rocky.

It can be recalled that Don Jazzy has been a long time admirer of Rihanna and has made a couple of posts to his fans on social media.

Rihanna is one of the trending topics on the popular microblogging platform Twitter as reports reveals that the singer had allegedly caught her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky cheating with a popular shoe designer, Amina Muaddi.

Reacting to the alleged breakup rumours, Don Jazzy took to his official Twitter page to reveal the book he started reading as a result of the news he heard; the book he had posted was a self-help book on how to be a stepfather.

Although, the heavily pregnant Rihanna is said to be expecting her first child, and might be a single mum if rumours of her breakup with A$AP Rocky are confirmed.

The Marvin Records’ boss posted tweeted; “I need to start reading this book cos of the news I’m hearing.”

