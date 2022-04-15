.

Top American hip hop star and record executive, Rick Ross will be performing live at Hustle & Bustle in Abuja on Easter Monday (April 18, 2022.)

Rick Ross who has personally confirmed that he will be performing before a live audience at the top Abuja club will thrill patrons at a show most Abuja residents have termed one of the best Easter events in the history of the nation’s capital.

Recall that Hustle & Bustle, a top Nigerian nightclub is known for entertaining its guests and patrons with big stars from across the globe.

Many top stars have been hosted by the club in the past few months, even as it has become the custom of the club to host international and local stars on a weekly basis.

The club management had since confirmed that Rick Ross would be performing live at the club to entertain guests on Easter Monday.

The organizers have put available tickets for the event at N3M, N5M and N10M.

Hustle & Bustle is located at 80 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

For bookings and other inquiries, call: +234 8095623123/ +234 8033347486/ +234 8033325644

Vanguard News Nigeria