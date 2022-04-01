American rapper and record executive, Rick Ross is set to storm Hustle & Bustle in Abuja for the Easter celebration.

Recall that Hustle & Bustle, a top Nigerian nightclub is known for entertaining its guests and patrons with big stars from across the globe.

Many top stars have been hosted by the club in the past few months, even as it has become the custom of the club to host international and local stars on a weekly basis.

The club management, on Tuesday, confirmed that Rick Ross would be live at the club to entertain guests on Easter Monday, April 18, 2022.

The organizers have put available tickets for the event at N3M, N5M and N10M.

Hustle & Bustle is located at 80 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.