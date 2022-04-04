Nigerian musician James Ben Enwereji, known by his stage name ‘j BOLD’, has said his new classic single titled ‘Steps’ is an inspirational and meditative song for listeners.

j BOLD was introduced to music at a tender age, exposing him to a variety of gospel and country musicians across the world. The collections of songs he listened to as a child fine-tuned his knack for music, while being part of the church’s choir made him discover his interest in music early enough.

Fantastic j BOLD noted that his forthcoming music, ‘Steps’, is to give strength to his fans and music listeners. Speaking about the song, the enviable talent said, “‘Steps’ used to be my every morning prayer to seek strength, winsome courage, and God’s plan for my day and the life ahead, so I decided to turn it into a song.”

j BOLD is notable for feeding his fans with quality music that has the potential to stand the test of time. This also reflected in his evergreen song ‘Hello God’, which was released during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic that puts the world on lockdown. j BOLD addressed God in the song that sends chills down the spines of all listeners.

The song ‘Hello God’ remains one of the tracks that gives hope and reassurance to j BOLD’s fans when it was released and after. The song gained a positive review from music pundit Adeyinka Oluwamayowa, who described the music as a song that connects with one’s soul in times of setback, and a music that gives comfort when it is being listened to.

‘Steps’, a soothing Gospel Reggae song, will premiere on April 9, 2022.