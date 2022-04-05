Northern Emancipation Network (NEN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withhold the screening exercise for the promotion of top federal civil servants in the country.

It also said the President should order the recall of a comprehensive review of the entire exercise by an independent panel.

Briefing newsmen, Convener of the group, Suleiman Abbah, said NEN was drawn to the series of what it called “unjust and unfair handling” of the latest screening exercise for the promotion of top federal civil servants.

He said the letter meant to kick-start a chain of processes for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies, had specified the states where the vacancies existed as Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Jigawa, Sokoto and Taraba States.

The Convener explained that key among the specified requirements by the circular was that interested persons must have come from the states listed above and must be at the rank of director on salary grade level 17 as of 1st January 2020.

Suleiman Abbah further explained that the notice explicitly stated that the process would involve a written examination, ICT proficiency test and an interactive session with a panel of experts and practitioners.

He observed that consequent upon the said circular, about 74 candidates including applicants for the post of Solicitor General of the Federation presented themselves and sat for the written Examination conducted on February 21, 2022.

He added that a certified document from the office of the Head of Service showed the score grades for all the 74 candidates with the highest points at 74.00 by the officer with civil service No. FCS/PSE/02/2022/020.

At the end of the ICT Proficiency Test, he explained that 11 people were listed as having qualified for the final stage and were invited to an oral interview/interactive session which held on February 28, 2022.

Consequently, he lamented that the outcome of the interactive Session appeared to be nothing short of “a warped exercise and an insult to the federal Civil Service of Nigeria and the collective sensibilities of Nigerians generally.”

“We note that in the outcome, the officers with the highest grades in the written examination which is the most important segment and who also made it through the ICT Proficiency Test, the next most important level, were purported to have failed the oral interaction without specifying the standards adopted,” he noted.

Continuing, Abah said:”As representatives of the vast majority of various interest groups from the country, we are worried that while President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned with reforming the country’s civil service, those saddled with responsibilities appear not to be carrying forward his vision.”