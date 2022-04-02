By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya has called on corps members in the state to respect the cultures and traditions of their host community while carrying out their one-year mandatory assignment to the nation.

Ahidjo gave the advice at the cultural carnival organized on Saturday for “Batch A Stream B” corps members undergoing an orientation course at the Katsina State NYSC Camp.

The cultural carnival gave the corps members from different parts of the country the opportunity to showcase their different traditions and cultural heritage.

Ahidjo represented by the Camp Director, Mr Allen Charles Chisom observed that with respect to constituted authority, the culture and tradition of the host community, corps members will always get the required assistance they need within their community of service.

While noting that culture and tradition are fundamental to the peoples’ existence, Ahidjo enjoined corps members to form the habit of travelling to their villages from time to time to enable them to get the needed exposure to the culture of their people.

In the same vein, an elder statesman and former NYSC director, Chief Suleiman Isa Mai’adua called on the corps members to engage themselves in positive activities that will benefit them during their stay in Katsina State beyond.

According to Mai’adua, “there are so many jobs that corps members can engage themselves in during their service year. He urged them to engage in activities such as farming, buying and selling among other menial jobs instead of indulging in immoral acts such as phishing and taking illicit drugs, among others

The elder statesman charged the corps members to stay and serve in Katsina State by obeying the NYSC rules and regulations. He equally urged them to embark on Community Development Service (CDS).

Mai’adua used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to improve the scheme by approving the NYSC Trust Fund, noting that it will go a long way to assist the development of the scheme and by implication assist the youths in their endeavours

Vanguard News Nigeria