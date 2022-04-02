.

By Chioma Obinna

As the Nigerian government battles to increase COVID-19 vaccination in the country, medical experts have appealed to the three levels tiers of government to resolve issues of vaccine affordability to encourage more adults to get vaccinated, noting that vaccination remains the most convenient and safest preventive care measure against diseases.

Speaking during a Pfizer Media virtual roundtable on the need for vaccination in adults, the burden and management of vaccine-preventable diseases in older people, a Consultant Physician and the Head of Geriatrics Unit, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Ogugua Osiogbu, said it can be done through a national immunisation programme for adults or coverage of the vaccination through the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He said mass vaccination was key to achieving Sustainable Development Goal three, to reduce unnecessary hospitalisation and assist the Nigerian population to live a longer and healthier life.

“Pneumococcal disease is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in older adults. “Vaccine-preventable diseases are infectious diseases caused by viruses or bacteria that can be prevented with vaccines. Vaccines are not just for kids; adults need vaccines too. Even if fully vaccinated as a child, adults may be at risk for other diseases due to age, job, lifestyle, travel, or health condition.

“Vaccines don’t just protect you. They protect those around you, too. Vaccines protect individuals against specific diseases, but they also help those who have not had the vaccine by creating “herd immunity”. This protects people vulnerable to the disease, such as babies too young to be vaccinated, people undergoing chemotherapy, the elderly, and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Ogugua Osiogbu, further noted that immunity from childhood vaccines could wear off over time.

“Every year, thousands of adults in Nigeria become severely ill and are hospitalised because of diseases that vaccines can help to prevent. Many adults even die from these diseases. It is harrowing when I see young Nigerians die from liver disease, which could be prevented through the Hepatitis B vaccine.

“By getting vaccinated, a lot of people can help protect themselves from much of this unnecessary suffering.”

He listed some adult vaccines to include Hepatitis A and B vaccines, Tetanus vaccine, Meningitis vaccine, Pneumococcal vaccine, Human Papillomavirus Vaccine, among others.

Speaking, Medical Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pfizer, Kodjo Soroh, noted that Pfizer has a long history in vaccine research and development. “Through the development of innovative delivery systems and technologies, we’ve created scalable solutions that address the prevention of deadly bacterial infections. The key to maintaining and building on these advances is constant vigilance and continued access to immunizations is essential to preserving the progress we’ve made against vaccine-preventable conditions and strengthening our ability to address emerging health threats.”

Corroborating his views, a Consultant Physician at the Lagos State University College of Medicine, Lagos, Professor Olufunke Olayinka Adeyeye, said “A systematic review of infections in individuals older than 65 years found that coronary heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, were all associated with a significantly higher risk of acquiring pneumococcal infections.”

She lamented that pneumococcal disease was not getting the attention it requires, despite challenges arising from the disease burden.

She said it is a leading cause of severe illnesses globally, with the infection causing pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infection (sepsis).

Describing it as a public health concern globally, she said a World Health Organisation report showed that 10 countries in Africa and Asia were among those with the highest numbers of pneumococcal infections globally, adding that Nigeria accounts for five per cent of the total burden, holding a third place after India and China.

According to her, the number of Nigerians affected by the pneumococcal disease is worrisome.

Adeyeye said that a significant proportion of mortality from pneumococcal disease occurs among the elderly, especially those with co-morbidities, stressing that preventive measures through pneumococcal vaccination in adults should be intensified.

Noting that vaccines were readily available, she said funding, adequate awareness and mobilisation should be intensified to enhance vaccine uptake.