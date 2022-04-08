.

By Steve Oko

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed all political office holders as well as public office holders in the state to nurse any political ambition in 2023 or wishing to participate as a delegate in the party primaries to resign their appointments.

The directive was contained in a press statement issued Friday by Secretary to State Government SSG, Mr Chris Ezem.

It read in part:”Pursuant to section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act 2022, which has been signed by His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR, and subsequent release of the necessary guidelines to facilitate hitch-free election in Nigeria by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) all Political cum Public office holders in Abia State who are desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for an elective position or as a delegate, are by this notice directed to resign their appointments on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.”.

You will please comply strictly with this Government directive.