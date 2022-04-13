By Luminous Janamike

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately resign from his position because he has failed to address the issues of killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity in the country.

The NEF in a statement by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the Nigerian constitution allows the President to step down if he can’t solve the challenges confronting the country, adding: “The administration of President Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed. We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.”

They continued: “Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading.

“It is now time for President Buhari to seriously consider that option, since his leadership has proved spectacularly incapable of providing security over Nigerians. Our Forum is aware of the weight of this advice, and it is also aware that we cannot continue to live under these conditions until 2023 when President Buhari’s term ends.

“Killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralyzing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership, and they grow more confident and acquire more competence in subverting the State and our security.

“Nigerians have shed enough tears and blood without appropriate response from those with responsibilities to protect us.”