By Boluwaji Obahopo

National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Quadri Olaleye has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign his position if he cannot guarantee the security of the people.

Olaleye stated this on Friday in Okene, Kogi State at the burial of the TUC National Secretary, Musa Ozigi who was among those killed at the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday.

The TUC National President said President Buhari was elected basically on his electoral promises of tackling insecurity; and so has no excuse for the insecurity that has enveloped the country.

He said the president should either resign or step aside to allow capable hands handle the country.

“We know we can’t change what has happened but we are pained because Government failed to rescue the situation.

“If the Federal Government had listened and been proactive when we started shouting that Nigeria is no longer save, it would have rescued this reoccurrence.

“Nigeria is no longer safe and we cannot continue with this situation.

“Our children are kidnapped on their way to school, our wives are abducted on their ways to the market. A breadwinner of a family will leave home to move around and fend for his family, only to be killed in their prime.

“I remember vividly that majority voted for Buhari in 2015 on his promises to curb insecurity, but look at where we are today. If he can no longer secure us, then he should resign.

“I call on the Governmemt to take a very drastic step to address these insecurities. But if President Buhari led Federal Government does not have strategy, the ability and stamina to combat insecurity them he should resign.”

Vanguard News Nigeria