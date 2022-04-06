…to probe causes of delays

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, urged the Federal Civil Service Commission to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that the teachers who were recruited into Federal Government Colleges in Delta State in 2018 were paid their full salaries and all entitlements due to them.

The call followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Ensure Payment of Recently Recruited Teachers in Federal Government Colleges in Delta State” moved by Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Igbakpa noted that in 2018, the Federal Civil Service Commission conducted recruitment of teachers into Federal Government Colleges nationwide.

He said that about 60 of the teachers were eventually employed and their appointment letters clearly stated

their salaries per annum, duties and provision for leave, among others

He said “Since the resumption of duty in 2018, the said teachers have not been paid any amount stipulated

in their letters of appointment.

“Some of the teachers have even been redeployed and having served for a while in their new posts and still have not been paid any salary or entitlements for the past three and half years.

“Despite several efforts and written letters to the appropriate authorities to appeal their predicament, the teachers have been consistently ignored to date.

“The situation has left most of the teachers in serious anguish and frustration as they are unable

to meet up with their basic financial obligations as a result of the negligence of their employers”.

Adopting the motion, the mandated its committee on Basic Education and Services to investigate the delay in the payment of the

teachers with a view to proffering solutions to avoid a similar occurrence in the future and report back

within 6 weeks for further legislative action.