Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sent his condolences to the people of Oron Federal Constituency and indeed the entire Oro Nation over the sad and unfortunate demise of the Member Representing the Oron/Udung Uko/Okobo/Urueffong Oruko/Mbo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, the Rt. Honourable Nse Ekpenyong.

In a condolence message released by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel said he was “ deeply saddened by the death of Rt. Honourable Ekpenyong.”

He described the late lawmaker as a “ loyal party man, a consummate politician, bridge- builder and an effective voice who stood for what was proper, necessary and good for both the Oron Federal Constituency, the Oro Nation, the State and indeed the Nation.

“His death has robbed us of his sterling representation.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I extend our condolences to his family, the people of Oron Federal Constituency and indeed the Oro Nation in general

“May God grant his soul perfect peace,” the Governor is quoted as saying.