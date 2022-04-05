By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A bill to prescribe sanctions to cross dressing in Nigeria debuted at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Essentially, the bill titled “A bill for an act to amend same sex marriage (Prohibition) act 2023 to prohibit cross dressing and other related matters”, sponsored by by Muda Lawal Ulnar is seeking amendment to the principal act.

It was read for the first time at the plenary.

The draft bill sighted by our reporter wanted Section 4 to be altered by inserting after the existing sub-clause a new clause:

“A person shall be deemed to have committed the offence publicly where it is published or displayed publicly notwithstanding that it was committed privately or in any place that would have ordinarily been described as private.

“Provided that this section of this Act shall not apply to cross dressing in the course of a stage play or in any bona ﬁde public entertainment.

“Section 5 is amended by inserting after the existing Sub-clause (3), a new Sub-clause (4)

“A person engaged in cross dressing is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for six months or to a ﬁne of ﬁve hundred thousand Naira.

“Section 7 of the principal Act is amended by introducing the word ‘cross dressing’ and deﬁning same as;

“Cross dressing means the practice of wearing clothes usually worn by a person of the opposite sex.”

