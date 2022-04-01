By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Two bills seeking to compel Multinational companies operating in the country to appoint qualified Nigerians as their Chief Executive Officers, CEO are underway in the House of Representatives.

Already, the bills sponsored by Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, Member representing Degema/ Degema Constituency of Rivers State have formally been introduced.

The are ‘Multinational Companies Appointment of Chief Executives (Regulatory) Bill, (HB 1933) and Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (Amendment) Bill, (HB 1934).

The proposed pieces of legislation stipulated that any multinational company that contravened them would have committed an offence that will attract serious sanctions including imprisonment.

The Multinational Companies Appointment of Chief Executives (Regulatory) Bill when passed into law will guarantee that: “Without prejudice to the extant Federal Character Commission Act or any relevant applicable legislation, any appointment for the position of Chief Executive Officer of any multi national company shall be reserved for a qualified Nigerian with requisite knowledge, proven integrity, cognate experience and capacity to provide leadership in the industry, ” a part of the bill stated.

It also warned in Clause 3 that “any multi national company in Nigeria which contravenes the provisions of this bill through its officers or proxies, commits an offence and shall, on conviction be liable to such penalty as may be prescribed by regulations issued under this bill”.

Similarly, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act(Amendment) Bill was also expected to make provisions for the appointment of qualified Nigerians as Chief Executive Officers of Multinational Oil and Gas Companies operating in Nigeria.

The amended bill in Clause 5(2) stated “The Board shall implement the provisions of this Bill to ensure a measurable and continuous growth of Nigerian content in oil and gas arrangements, projects, operations, activities or transactions in the Nigerian oil and gas industry”.

According a statement by Dagogo’s media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, section 70 of the Principal Act was amended by inserting new paragraph (oo) after the existing paragraph (o).

“(oo) ensure effective and strict compliance with the provisions of this bill in respect of appointment of Chief Executive Officers of any multi national Oil and Gas Company operating in Nigeria,” a part of the bill read.