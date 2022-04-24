By Chris Onuoha

As the quest for a more engaging representation for Nnewi North & South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra State continues, we must see the opportunity of the 2023 election to consolidate on the efforts of the past by electing someone who has what it takes to bring more development and offer our people effective representation.

A lot of persons are masquerading as having the magic wand to make the people proud, yet there is no track record to back up their claims. But one man, Hon Sir Ndubueze Ezeani, whom we all know as Nwanayoeze is a golden fish that has no hiding place. He will build on the existing structure put in place by the current representative.

He has a track record of serving the people and proudly so. With his Joel Ndubueze Ezeani Foundation, the Ezinifite in Nnewi South born politician has continued to be a source of hope to many, making their dream reality and providing support to make them the best they can be in their endeavours.

As the Chairman Consar Construction Ltd, one can confidently say that Nwanayoeze understands and values the contributions of infrastructure in improving the people’s quality of life. He understands the value of decent classroom blocks for our children to learn, the value of good roads and infrastructure for our people.

We don’t need those who will leave us worse than they have met us, people who will feather their nests with what is due to the people, those who will deceive the people and feast on their misery to make themselves comfortable.

Nwanayoeze is prepared and ready. He is fit and capable. He wields massive strength of character, integrity and honour. This is a golden opportunity before us which we can judiciously utilize to reposition our great federal constituency.

He is a grass-root mobiliser, home breed who is very popular among the people not just because of the massive demonstration of love he has shown them but because he is a brand the people are proud of and eager to associate with.

As the primary election of the PDP comes up, it is hoped that the delegates will harken to the yearnings of our people for effective representation and vote for the man who is intellectually endowed to offer us the kind of representation we need, speak to our concerns at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly and bring home massive democratic dividends by way of constituency projects.

With good leadership which Nwanayoeze symbolizes, we are sure to reset our dear constituency and put it on the path of progress, inclusiveness and effective service. A time to make a loud statement for the overall good of Nnewi North & South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra State is now.