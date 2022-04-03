By Gabriel Olawale

Kareem O. Abidemi popularly known as Oba Wonder is a prolific Artiste Manager, Blogger @ 247ariya.com and music promoter who recently announced his new working relationship with fast-growing Nigerian record label and music company, Lahor Music.

Lahor Music Company took to their official Instagram account recently to express their excitement about the new multi-million naira deal with OBA Wonder and how his involvement with the company will produce amazing stars in the Afrobeat world.

Apart from being a successful entertainment blogger, Oba Wonder is a name that rings bell in Nigeria’s music industry when it comes to grooming young talents, giving them brand identity and maximum exposure.

His artiste management game revolves around understanding industry demands and strategically positioning artistes to withstand the evergrowing competition in Nigeria’s music space.

The Ajegunle born PR and Artiste manager has worked with the likes of Oritsefemi, Ruggedman, Jumabee, Fireboy,Lyta, Mehcosa, Flektaman, Bclean, 7teen and many more. His success with many artistes at a time has been attributed to his great man-management and coordination skills.

Meanwhile, Oba Wonder’s new deal with Lahor Music will have him take charge of overall management of new artistes yet to be unveiled by the record label.

However, Lahor Music is a brand new record label which is set to operate in Nigeria as well as Texas USA. The Label is looking forward to breeding scores of Nigerian talents and expanding their careers to the international scene.

Therefore, the record will be utilizing the experience and expertise of Oba Wonder to achieve its main objectives of building up young Nigerian talents to become international mega stars.