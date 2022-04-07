By Chioma Obinna

In its efforts to make Nigeria a medical tourism hub in Africa, the Reddington Hospital Group, Lagos, has again, blazed the trail in quality healthcare delivery with the successful conduct of the first Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to remove a patient’s cancerous prostate. Laparoscopic surgery differs from traditional open surgery by making five small incisions as opposed to a large one to perform the surgery.

This leads to less blood loss, less abdominal trauma, a faster recovery rate and better cosmetic outcomes.

A Consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon/Clinical lead surgeon for Urology at GlanClwyd Hospital in Wales, the United Kingdom who collaborated with the Reddington Hospital on the project, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme said prostate cancer is more prevalent among blacks than Caucasians even though figures show higher rates in Europe and the Americas due to high rate of testing.

He said prostate cancer is the number one killer among Nigerian men and breasts cancer for women.

He said studies show that hypothetically, there is one male suffering from prostate cancer in Nigeria in nine out of 10 homes in Nigeria.Ekwueme said the collaboration with Reddington Hospital will reduce medical tourism and capital flight as the hospital has the cutting edge medical technology for Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy which is cheaper than robotic surgery but gives equal results. He said it cost as much as 30 thousand Pounds Sterling for one session of Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy in the United Kingdom and a majority of Nigerian men have been his patient.

“This does not include the cost for flight for the patient and accompanying family member and accommodation. This is a far cry from an equivalent of 1000 Pounds Sterling charged in Nigeria for prostate surgery. He said a prostate cancer patient duly operated on will not lose his erection and can function very well with his spouse.

Ekwueme said a conversation is ongoing with the hospital to fully maximize the medical equipment and expertise in the hospital to establish a prostate cancer and diagnostic facility at the hospital. He urged men above 40 to go for a regular test to know their PSA (prostate-specific antigen) level as early detection will ensure the survival of the patient.

Speaking, Chief Operating Officer, Reddington Hospital Group, Mr. Emmanuel Matthews said the hospital has consistently invested in cutting edge technology and attracting the best medical expertise in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to ensure that the hospital maintains global best practice and ensure affordable health care.

Matthew said the hospital has over the years pioneered medical breakthroughs in Nigeria like the 66-year-old man, Mr. Oluwatoyin Adebiyi who 2020 successfully underwent a complex heart surgery involving a coronary artery bypass graft and mitral valve repair.

Speaking to journalists, the patient, an elderly man who pleaded anonymity said he is highly elated at the success of the surgery noting that he could walk, and eat immediately and he is feeling very well. “Though I have the resources to go abroad for this surgery I came to Reddington Hospital on recommendation and I am very satisfied. Why go to Sokoto for what is in your Sokoto,” he stated.