By Chioma Obinna

TOWARDS making Nigeria a medical tourism hub in Africa, the Reddington Hospital Group, Lagos, has again, blazed the trail in quality healthcare delivery with the successful conduct of the first Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to remove a patient’s cancerous prostate. Laparoscopic surgery differs from traditional open surgery by making five small incisions as opposed to a large one to perform the surgery.

This leads to less blood loss, less abdominal trauma, a faster recovery rate and better cosmetic outcomes.

A Consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon/Clinical lead surgeon for Urology at GlanClwyd Hospital in Wales, the United Kingdom who collaborated with the Reddington Hospital on the project, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, said prostate cancer is more prevalent among blacks than Caucasians even though figures show higher rates in Europe and the Americas due to high rate of testing.

Prostate cancer is the No.1 killer among Nigerian men and breast cancer for women and studies show that hypothetically, there is one male suffering from prostate cancer in nine out of 10 homes in Nigeria.

Ekwueme said the collaboration with Reddington Hospital will reduce medical tourism and capital flight as the hospital has the cutting edge medical technology for the procedure which is cheaper than robotic surgery but gives equal results.

He said it cost as much as 30,000 Pounds Sterling for one session of Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy in the UK and several Nigerian men have been his patient.

“This does not include the cost for flight for the patient and accompanying family member and accommodation. This is a far cry from an equivalent of 1000 Pounds Sterling charged in Nigeria for prostate surgery. He said a prostate cancer patient duly operated on will not lose his erection and can function very well with his spouse.

Ekwueme said conversation is ongoing with the hospital to maximise the medical equipment and expertise to establish a prostate cancer and diagnostic facility there.

He urged men above 40 to go for a regular test to know their PSA (prostate-specific antigen) level as early detection will ensure survival of the patient.

The Chief Operating Officer, Reddington Hospital Group, Mr. Emmanuel Matthews said the hospital has consistently invested in cutting edge technology and attracting the best medical expertise in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to ensure global best practice and affordable healthcare.

Matthew said the hospital has over the years pioneered medical breakthroughs like 66-year Oluwatoyin Adebiyi who in 2020 successfully underwent a complex heart surgery involving a coronary artery bypass graft and mitral valve repair.

The beneficiary of the latest surgery, who pleaded anonymity, stated: “Though I have the resources to go abroad for this surgery I came to Reddington Hospital on recommendation and I am very satisfied. Why go to Sokoto for what is in your sokoto,” he remarked.

Compaore, Burkina Faso’s ex-president jailed for life

A military tribunal yesterday ruled that Burkina Faso’s former president Blaise Compaore be sentenced to life imprisonment for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in a coup.

The charismatic Marxist revolutionary Sankara was gunned down in the West African nation’s capital Ouagadougou at the age of 37, four years after he took power in a previous putsch.

Compaore was charged in absentia along with his former Head of Security, Hyacinthe Kafando, who was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

Both have previously denied any involvement in Sankara’s death along with 12 other defendants accused of involvement in the plot, three of whom were declared innocent on Wednesday.

“The court finds Blaise Compaoré and Hyacinthe Kafando guilty of attack on state security, complicity in murder and concealment of a corpse,” the tribunal said in its ruling.

Compaore went on to rule for 27 years before being ousted in another coup in 2014 and fleeing to Ivory Coast, where he is still believed to live.

Fondly known as Africa’s “Che Guevara”, Sankara took power on a promise to thwart corruption and post-colonial influences, denouncing foreign aid as a control mechanism.

He rolled out mass vaccination against polio, banned female circumcision and polygamy, and was one of the first African leaders to publicly recognise the growing AIDS epidemic as a threat for the continent.

A former fighter pilot, Sankara won public support in the impoverished nation by selling a government fleet of Mercedes, lowering the pay of well-off public servants and forbidding first class state travel.

He cut his own salary, refused to work with air conditioning and jogged through Ouagadougou unaccompanied.

Critics said his reforms curtailed freedoms and did little to enrich ordinary people. But admiration remains.

Over the weekend, students gathered around white flowers marking the spot where Sankara was shot.