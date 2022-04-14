Rebuilding of our damaged economy, post Covid-19 pandemic

Josephine Oboh-Macleod

Yet again, the United Kingdom, UK, is being distracted at a very critical point when much focus is needed.

For instance, all across Scotland businesses have folded and are still folding, hit by economic deprivation and downturn. On a recent trip from Glasgow across Argll & Bute, it was shocking to see majority of formerly thriving beautiful hotels and bars now struggling with dangling infrastructure or are totally shut never to return.

This is very bad for Scotland’s big earner — ‘tourism’. The Scottish Government and other political parties should focus on business survival and investments to save Scotland and not party gate issues.

They should focus on issues that stabilise the failing economy, our financial, mental and physical well being.

Now that ‘fines’ has been issued to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Johnson’s wife Carrie, let’s move on to what matters.

The issues at hand, saving our businesses and tourism, especially with a war in Ukrainian; let’s keep our eyes on the ball and not be exposed to international threats from Russia.

This is a time for internal unity and re-building of our economy and individual lives.

We are a forgiving and compassionate nation after all!

Josephine Oboh-Macleod wrote in from Scotland

