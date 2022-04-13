By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE National Association of Seadogs, has cautioned parents against allowing their daughters to wear clothes that reveal their bodies, thus making them susceptible to rapists. The association said it was concerned about the increasing rate of rape cases, saying urgent steps must be taken to address it.

This was disclosed at the weekend, during the annual Feast of Barracuda, organised by the Hawkins Deck of the association in Alimosho axis of Lagos State. The ceremony, which attracted parents and children from within and outside the state, had the team: Parenting and protection of the child.

Guest lecturer at the event, Arinze Odiari, Esq, said recent trends of rape cases and other violent crimes across the country, had made it imperative for parents, schools, and religious organisations to ensure that the child is properly protected to stem the negative development. He said under the Lagos State Law, children have the right to life, survival, balanced development; a name and registration at birth; dignity and respect; privacy, family life and parental care, protection, and maintenance.

Co-guest lecturer at the event, Magdalene Mrakpor, stressed that for the girl-child to be protected from rape, parents must ensure that they dress decently at all times in order not to be victims of rapists.

Earlier, while declaring the event open, the National President of NAS (NAS Cap’n), Abiola Owoaje, said the theme of this year’s ceremony was to draw attention to the increasing cases of violence against children and find a way of curbing them.