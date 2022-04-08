In the spirit of Ramadan, Three Crowns milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk, is engaging Muslim consumers to eat healthy, through a series of rewarding activities in its ‘Three Crowns supports your heart’ campaign.

With this campaign, Three Crowns milk is encouraging every Muslim faithful to stay healthy and nourished throughout the holy month and beyond, while upholding key messages of the season, which are giving, sharing, and caring.

Speaking about the campaign, Three Crowns’ Marketing Manager, Gloria Jacobs, noted that Ramadan provides an opportunity for the brand to further connect with Muslims across the country.

“With this campaign, we aim to encourage the culture of giving associated with this period and promote the importance of healthy eating and lifestyle throughout the period of Ramadan and beyond. Selected Muslim influencers will engage with Three Crowns consumers to highlight the importance of healthy eating and lifestyle during Ramadan, while balancing life, family, and faith.

“These activities will be held on the social media pages of the brand and the influencers. Consumers can win exciting prizes when they join these influencers on their Instagram/Facebook Live sessions, and answer questions correctly” Jacobs said.

Three Crowns milk is also providing low cholesterol and tasty nourishment to consumers in mosques and praying grounds in Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin, Kano, Abuja and Jos during Iftar. This he said would encourage Muslims to break their fast with healthy nourishment that is rich, tasty, and heart-friendly.

The Three Crowns Ramadan campaign will run from 2nd – 30th April 2022 with the brand giving out special Ramadan gift boxes, including fruits and other nutritious items needed to keep them nourished and energized during the fast.