By Imam Murtadha Gusau

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is for Allah, we praise Him, we seek His help, we ask for His forgiveness, and we seek refuge with Allah from the evils of our own souls and the wickedness of our actions, whoever Allah guides, there is none that can lead him astray, and whoever Allah allows to go astray, there is none that can lead him to the right path.

I testify and bare witness that there is no deity worthy of worship in truth but Allah, alone, without any partners. And I testify and bare witness that Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is His Servant and Messenger. As for what’s after:

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that the fourth pillar among the pillars of Islam is fasting (It is called Siyam or Sawm in Arabic). And it is to fast throughout the month of Ramadan (the ninth month of the Islamic calendar). This is an act of worship that draws the Muslim closer to Allah, as the noble Qur’an stated:

In this blessed month the Muslim pushes himself physically and spiritually in order to come closer to Allah. Muslim do good deeds in order to be forgiven by Allah Almighty, and the mercy of Allah will be shower on him.

Fasting and spirituality means that every Muslim should: 1. Focus on getting closer to Allah Almighty

2. Study and recite the Qur’an plentifully; 3. Improve obedience to Allah; 4. Give in charity, sadaqah etc; 5. Pray the night prayers; 6. Show kindness and generosity;7. Seek forgiveness for sins.

Fasting as a physical activity means: 1. That a Muslim has no food or drink from dawn till sunset

2. No sexual relations from dawn till sunset; 3. No immoral behaviour such as lying, deception, rumour-mongering, backbiting, and other sins. This he endeavours to avoid throughout his life.

At dusk (Sunset) everything changes. The Muslim begins by breaking the fast with some dates and water. He then prays the Maghrib prayer (after the sun has set), after which he returns to his family to share in a well-prepared meal. Even at this stage, a Muslim is commanded not to go to excess in filling his belly. The Muslims should eat food they love that is wholesome and in moderation. Within two hours the Muslim returns to the Mosque and prays the late prayer (Isha) followed by quite a lengthy night prayer (Tarawih) for which there is a huge reward from Allah. In non-Muslim countries for example like Britain withholding from food provides added challenges:

1. If Ramadan falls into the British summer, then the daylight hours are very long (16-18 hours)!

2. Most people around you are eating, drinking and snacking, so that may tempt a Muslim.

Respected servants of Allah! Fasting is not obligatory upon everyone. Some people are exempt, such as children under the age of puberty who have not yet reached adulthood. Adulthood is known by whichever of the following takes place first: • Coarse hair in the private area; Sexual discharge due to desire; Reaching the age of fifteen.

For a woman there is an additional point: Onset of the menstrual cycle.

Children can be encouraged to fast, but not forced. Some adults are also exempt due to their particular situation: • Travelers upon a journey; The sick who are likely to recover; Menstruating women; Postnatal bleeding women.

These people are allowed to miss days but must make them up later after Ramadan once they are able. There is yet another group who are exempt: • Those permanently sick who are not expected to recover.

• The elderly who cannot fast due to their old age. • Pregnant and breastfeeding women who fear for their babies if they were to fast.

These people must feed a poor person for each day missed since they are not expected to make up what they have missed.

Dear Muslims! Ramadan is known as the month of the Qur’an, because it was during this month that the Qur’an was first revealed, and continued to be revealed by Allah to the angel Gabriel who would bring verses to the Prophet (Peace be upon him) as and when events requiring guidance happened over the next twenty three years, until his death. Allah stated in the Qur’an:

Alhamdulillah, this year’s Ramadan, many committed Muslims set themselves targets and really want to benefit in Ramadan and want to please Allah:

• They want piety – and fasting leads to piety and awareness of the Creator whom they serve.

• Many Muslims try to complete the Qur’an by reading it daily.

• Many attend the Mosque every night and pray the night prayer (Tarawih) behind the Imam. Women too are welcome to attend.

• Many want to change their lives for the better, so Ramadan gives them an ideal opportunity. They cease useless boyfriend/girlfriend relationships; they stop bad habits such as lieing, stealing, backbiting, smoking, drinking, listening to music, watching movies and so on.

• A lot of Muslims fall short in their behaviour throughout the year, but they know that Ramadan is a month of forgiveness and mercy, so they obey Allah and the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and do good deeds, with the desire to carry on after Ramadan in the same manner. They seek Allah’s Mercy and Forgiveness daily.

In Ramadan, the Muslim communities become stronger, people show mercy to each other, by being kind and generous, especially to one’s parents, family and the poor.

Ramadan makes Muslims reflect upon the bounties of Allah such as life, happiness, security, food, drink, health, family, wealth and so on. When Muslims go hungry and thirsty, they begin to understand the plight of those who are poor and needy and so they give thanks to Allah for His kindness and grace upon them.

Ramadan teaches the Muslims self-control and reminds them that serving Allah must take priority over their own desires.

Devout Muslims exert themselves harder in prayer, recitation and glorification of Allah in the last ten nights of Ramadan because in these nights there is the “Night of Power, Majesty and Decree” (called Lailatul-Qadr) which is better than a thousand months of worship.

Finally, our non-Muslims neighbours should know that Muslims worship only one God (Allah), the Lord of all creation – He is the God of Noah (Nuh), Abraham (Ibrahim), Moses (Musa), Jesus (Isa), Muhammad and all the Prophets (Peace be upon them all).

Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State.