Ramadan Talk: Handle complexities of life with Tawakkul

If you haven’t noticed, our lives are multi-dimensional and complex. At any given point in time, we are constantly tackling challenges related to different areas of our lives, which include professional, spiritual, physical, relationships, mental, financial, and others.

Stresses caused in any of these areas can be overwhelming — just like pain and sickness in one body part can impact our overall wellbeing.

To help us with our burdens, Allah has granted us the blessing of Tawakkul. This lets us handover all our matters to Allah. Tawakkul lets us to humbly admit to Him about the insignificance of our existence.

It lets us set aside the pride and arrogance in our hearts and instead to recognize the need of the power of Allah to help us navigate through various challenges of our lives.

No matter how smart and intelligent we may think of ourselves, the fact is that we can’t see the sources of all our problems, we can’t stop them, and many times we don’t even have the ability to solve them.

But through our Tawakkul and trust in Allah, we ask Allah to take care of it all — the cause of our problems, their negative effects, and their permanent removal.

When doing Tawakkul it’s important to engage our hearts and minds in the process. It’s important to believe that Allah will take care of our problems and not to have any doubts about Allah.

Remember that Tawakkul and doubts can’t live in the same heart. The negative winds of doubts can easily dim the light of hopes that Tawakkul gives to our hearts.

So, have complete Tawakkul and Trust in Allah especially now that Ramadan blessing and acceptance of prayers beckon. Make use of the time.