Ramadan Talk Day 7: Eat moderately during sahur, iftar

One of the reasons for fasting is that we feel the pangs of hunger. However, overeating during iftar and suhoor, eating heavily or stuffing our bellies with too much food is a major health hazard that potentially can nullify the several health benefits gained during fasting.

Sahur does not entail you overfilling your stomach, just as iftar does not mean a lavish party. All that we do in Ramadan is for the glorification of Allah and not to satisfy the flesh. Your sahur, iftar, Quran recitation, lecture/dawah, charity including your sleep are for the worship and glorification of Allah.

It is therefore important that we know that every minute of the day in the month of Ramadan is supposed to be for the remembrance and worship of Allah.

We should remember that good deeds in this month multiply in manifold. So, why not do everything possible not to miss out any opportunity of attracting multiple blessings.

By dedicating every time of the month to seeking the pleasure of Allah and not seeking self pleasure, would go a long way to maximising the benefits of the month and gaining utmost nearness to Allah.

Remember, the prophet’s food intake was very light and he (s.a.w) said: “The son of Adam does not fill any vessel worse than his stomach. It is sufficient for the son of Adam to eat a few mouthfuls, to keep him going. If he must do that (fill his stomach), then let him fill one third with food, one third with drink and one third with air.”

Narrated by al-Tirmidhi (1381), Ibn Maajah (3349); classed as saheeh by al-Albaani in al-Silsilah al-Saheehah (2265).”

In addition to controlling the size of our portions, we do not have to eat or taste everything that crosses our tables, though temptations may tell us otherwise. It is better to keep our food and drink intake to a moderate level.

This will not only help us to stay focused in prayers and be physically fit; it will get us closer to Allah with excellent opportunities for personal atonement and heavenly rewards.