It is time to develop a sense of responsibility towards getting closer to Allah, let us affect lives positively in our family, community and society. Let us resolve to stay away from sleeping all through the nights, let us refrain from idle and vain talk. The spiritual and physical exercise of fasting are premised on gaining (taqwa) piety.

Distractions consume our time and take us away from living a more productive and fulfilling life. Twelve days is gone in the month of Ramadan, our time is running out.

Our eating and altered sleeping patterns with early morning sahoor, the occasional nap during the day and late night prayers are very rewarding.

Read Also :

If we allow our everyday distractions to continue throughout Ramadan, we risk depriving ourselves from the immense and full blessings inherent in this month.

There is no point fretting away our time, the next two weeks should be enough for a total rebirth, a genuine change that will place us on a high pedestal before Allah, insha Allah.

If you are sincerely ready for the change, then you have to persevere, it is never easy to dump old habit, but as you take a bold step towards redefining your spiritual life, doing more nawafil, more tahjudd, more charity and getting closer to Allah, these changes may be difficult initially, but gradually you will start seeing the positive impact of such changes on your life.

Then if you believe that the promise of Allah is true, then you are sure you are completely blessed in this life and the hereafter.

Let your fasting be a shield with which you protect yourselves against sins at all times. The Prophet (s.a.w) said: ‘Fasting is a shield. Let no one of you – during his fasting day – behave in an obscene manner, or become angry. If anybody abuses or fights with him, let him say: I am fasting.’ (Bukhari & Muslim).

Enjoy your Ramadan to the fullest!